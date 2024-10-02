Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 616,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 483,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,743,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 354,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,254,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.30.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $55,769,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,034 shares of company stock valued at $48,181,625 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $891.81 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $870.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $785.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.