Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.72

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.72 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 515297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MEG

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.59 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.