Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.72

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.72 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 515297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.
Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance
Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.59 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.
About Montrose Environmental Group
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.
