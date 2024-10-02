Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $305.83

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 305.83 ($4.09) and traded as low as GBX 270.50 ($3.62). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.68), with a volume of 200,164 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 335 ($4.48) to GBX 320 ($4.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Morgan Advanced Materials Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 304 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £782.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,145.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.