Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.69. 830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

(Get Free Report)

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.