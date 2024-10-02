MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Down 3.8%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 724,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,384,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MP Materials from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.80 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,402,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in MP Materials by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 847,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 176,219 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 66,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

