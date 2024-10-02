Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 4.7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 2,982,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 949% from the average daily volume of 284,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 9.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.