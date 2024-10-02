Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock Position Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,193,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,956,000 after acquiring an additional 182,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,480,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,684,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

