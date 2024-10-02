Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NBRV opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,403.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nabriva Therapeutics
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.