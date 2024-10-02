NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.63

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.63 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.87). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 62.45 ($0.84), with a volume of 36,150 shares traded.

NAHL Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6,245.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.41.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

