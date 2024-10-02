Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Up 6.5%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.62. Approximately 2,774,433 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,350,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

