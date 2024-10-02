Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.83

Shares of Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.83 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 101852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

Naspers Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

