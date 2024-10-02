National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.56

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$125.56 and last traded at C$128.40, with a volume of 928758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$127.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Desjardins increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a C$123.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$122.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$120.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$115.32.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 34.50%. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8549488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

