National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Purchases 220,000 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,039 ($13.90) per share, with a total value of £2,285,800 ($3,057,517.39).

On Monday, September 9th, John Pettigrew acquired 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,028 ($13.75) per share, with a total value of £143.92 ($192.51).

On Wednesday, August 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 975 ($13.04) per share, for a total transaction of £146.25 ($195.63).

On Friday, July 19th, John Pettigrew bought 271 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.53) per share, for a total transaction of £2,539.27 ($3,396.56).

On Monday, July 8th, John Pettigrew acquired 17 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 931 ($12.45) per share, with a total value of £158.27 ($211.70).

LON NG traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,047.50 ($14.01). 7,239,261 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,003.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 994.62. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 645 ($8.63) and a one year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($15.32). The stock has a market cap of £51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,872.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($15.05) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.05) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, August 30th.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

