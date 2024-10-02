Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Stock Performance
NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 million, a PE ratio of 117.40 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 2.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Health Trends
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.