Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 million, a PE ratio of 117.40 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

About Natural Health Trends

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHTC. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

