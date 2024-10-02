NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Yasmin Jetha Acquires 842 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Yasmin Jetha acquired 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,896.48 ($3,874.37).
NWG stock traded down GBX 6.30 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 334.10 ($4.47). 19,549,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,692,531. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 168 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 372.70 ($4.99). The company has a market cap of £27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 708.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 340.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 314.71.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,829.79%.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
