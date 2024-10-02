NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Yasmin Jetha Acquires 842 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Yasmin Jetha acquired 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,896.48 ($3,874.37).

NatWest Group Price Performance

NWG stock traded down GBX 6.30 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 334.10 ($4.47). 19,549,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,692,531. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 168 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 372.70 ($4.99). The company has a market cap of £27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 708.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 340.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 314.71.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,829.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.95) to GBX 420 ($5.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 347.50 ($4.65).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.