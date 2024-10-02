Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $25.88

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.88, but opened at $24.87. Nayax shares last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 4,546 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on NYAX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nayax in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $833.66 million, a P/E ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nayax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nayax by 16.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nayax by 35.8% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Nayax in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

