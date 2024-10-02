NCP Inc. Buys 101 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NCP Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. NCP Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after buying an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 173.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,781,000 after acquiring an additional 534,176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $165.78 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $185.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

