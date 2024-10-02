NCP Inc. Purchases 28,800 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

NCP Inc. lifted its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 464.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. ARM accounts for 3.6% of NCP Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. NCP Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in ARM by 33.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in ARM by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC raised its position in ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARM opened at $136.08 on Wednesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The company has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion and a PE ratio of 158.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.44.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.96.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

