NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.75

Shares of NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $97.75, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.75.

NEC Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.84.

About NEC

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

