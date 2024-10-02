NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 46,585 Shares

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 46,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $329,355.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,791.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 1,764 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $12,348.00.

On Friday, September 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 26,926 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $188,482.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $562,456.44.

NET Power Stock Down 0.3 %

NET Power stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. 253,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,582. NET Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

NPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NET Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NET Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in NET Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in NET Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

