NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $96.64

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.64, but opened at $103.21. NetEase shares last traded at $102.25, with a volume of 289,997 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTES. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Get NetEase alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NetEase

NetEase Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NetEase by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in NetEase by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.