Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Netlist Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NLST opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Netlist has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $287.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Netlist had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 356.11%. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

