Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 170,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,097. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

