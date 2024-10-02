Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of NHS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. 122,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,115. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.67.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
