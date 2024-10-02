Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NHS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. 122,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,115. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.67.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

