Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 110,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,112. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

