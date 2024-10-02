New Century Financial Group LLC Acquires 808 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 179.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 266,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,413,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $606.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $560.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.49. The company has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

