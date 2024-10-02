New Century Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 328,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,381,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $139.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.91. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

