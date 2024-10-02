New Century Financial Group LLC Buys 4,325 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,210.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.