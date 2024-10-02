New Century Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $179.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $183.63.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

