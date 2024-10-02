New Century Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.7% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 1.3 %

Prologis stock opened at $124.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.20.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.35.

Read Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.