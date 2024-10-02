New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 9,768 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

New Century Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

