New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.44. New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) shares last traded at C$4.08, with a volume of 193,538 shares.

New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.66. The firm has a market cap of C$61.56 million and a PE ratio of -816.00.

About New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO)

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KÃ©Mag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, QuÃ©bec.

