New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

FIS opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $85.63. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

