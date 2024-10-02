Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

NYSE UBER opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

