Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 362 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 438,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 286,061 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

