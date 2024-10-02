Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 37,858 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.5569 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

