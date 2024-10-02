Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.93.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $219.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $224.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

