Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,487 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYLD. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of RYLD stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22.

