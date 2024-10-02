Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 69,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $409.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $410.56. The company has a market cap of $405.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.92 and a 200 day moving average of $355.36.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

