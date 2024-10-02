Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 256.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,998,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,348,973. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $113.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.66. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

