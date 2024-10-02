Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.86 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.4% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $275.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.15, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.86 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

