Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,715 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,127,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 815,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,946,000 after acquiring an additional 283,654 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,058,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,501 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,939,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 91,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,475,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 317,921 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

