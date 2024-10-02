Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

