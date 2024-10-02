Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Shopify by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,534,000 after buying an additional 1,399,562 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 222,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,346,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.