Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.