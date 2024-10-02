NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 18,740 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $1,675,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vistra by 633.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 50,672 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 206,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $122.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $122.64.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

