NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,992 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,793,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,457,000 after acquiring an additional 142,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,644,000 after purchasing an additional 59,428 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,857,000 after buying an additional 149,680 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,207,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,473,000 after buying an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 934,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,815,000 after buying an additional 26,905 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $83.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

