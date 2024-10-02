NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $238.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

