NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $235.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

