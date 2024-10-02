NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 36,235.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,880 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $6,010,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPF opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $70.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.